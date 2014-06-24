FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stubb becomes Finnish prime minister, eyes economy
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2014 / 9:59 AM / 3 years ago

Stubb becomes Finnish prime minister, eyes economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Alexander Stubb, new chairman of the National Coalition party, celebrates after his election in the party's congress in Lahti June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Alexander Stubb, a staunchly pro-European free marketeer, took over as Finnish prime minister on Tuesday hoping to kickstart the euro zone country’s sputtering economy before a general election scheduled for April 2015.

Stubb, a former EU minister who also wants neutral Finland to join NATO, was sworn in along with his new government at a ceremony at the presidential palace in Helsinki. He and the other ministers made no statements during the ceremony.

The government, which comprises the same five parties as its predecessor, wrapped up formation talks last Thursday and agreed to stimulate the economy with tax cuts and infrastructure investments worth around 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

Finland is one of the few remaining triple-A rated countries in the euro zone, but the economy has contracted for the past two years due to problems in key industries and weak domestic spending.

The leading forces in the government are Stubb’s center-right National Coalition party and the Social Democrats, whose leader Antti Rinne stays on as finance minister.

The British and U.S.-educated Stubb, 46, is not expected to introduce any major policy changes before next year’s election.

His predecessor, Jyrki Katainen, quit as prime minister to seek a high-level job in the European Union.

($1 = 0.7357 Euros)

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.