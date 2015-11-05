FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish PM says government could collapse on Friday
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 7:44 PM / 2 years ago

Finnish PM says government could collapse on Friday

Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Delmi Alvarez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said his center-right government could collapse unless the coalition agrees on health care reform by Friday morning.

“It is very likely that I will go to meet the president tomorrow,” Sipila told a news conference, referring to a government breakdown.

He said that if that happened, he would prefer not to have snap elections but to form a new government from the current parliament.

The reform is a key part of the government’s plan to balance public finances. It aims to cut healthcare costs by 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) over the long term.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.