10 months ago
Finnish MP Lintila named as new Minister of Economic Affairs: PM Sipila
#World News
October 27, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 10 months ago

Finnish MP Lintila named as new Minister of Economic Affairs: PM Sipila

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish MP Mika Lintila from the co-ruling Centre party has been named as the country's new Minister of Economic Affairs, Prime Minister Juha Sipila told reporters on Thursday.

Lintila will take the minister post in January 2017 after Olli Rehn, the former top economic official of the European Union, leaves the three-party coalition government to join the board of the Bank of Finland.

Lintila, 50, is a five-term member of the parliament and member of its finance committee.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
