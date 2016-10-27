HELSINKI Finnish MP Mika Lintila from the co-ruling Centre party has been named as the country's new Minister of Economic Affairs, Prime Minister Juha Sipila told reporters on Thursday.

Lintila will take the minister post in January 2017 after Olli Rehn, the former top economic official of the European Union, leaves the three-party coalition government to join the board of the Bank of Finland.

Lintila, 50, is a five-term member of the parliament and member of its finance committee.

