U.S. says two top al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan targeted in strikes
WASHINGTON The United States carried out strikes in Afghanistan on Sunday targeting two of al Qaeda's most senior leaders in the country, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
HELSINKI Finnish MP Mika Lintila from the co-ruling Centre party has been named as the country's new Minister of Economic Affairs, Prime Minister Juha Sipila told reporters on Thursday.
Lintila will take the minister post in January 2017 after Olli Rehn, the former top economic official of the European Union, leaves the three-party coalition government to join the board of the Bank of Finland.
Lintila, 50, is a five-term member of the parliament and member of its finance committee.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
CARACAS Venezuela's increasingly militant opposition stepped up its push to oust leftist leader Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday with protests that drew hundreds of thousands but also saw unrest leading to dozens of injuries and arrests.
TOKYO Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed on Thursday to work together to put more pressure on North Korea to get it to abandon its nuclear and missile programmes, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama said.