Finnish companies see more job cuts ahead, survey shows
August 7, 2013 / 9:02 AM / in 4 years

Finnish companies see more job cuts ahead, survey shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish companies expect to cut more jobs in the months ahead and few see business conditions improving this year, a quarterly survey by the country’s main business lobby showed on Wednesday.

The July survey of over 900 companies by the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed the index of manufacturers’ hiring expectations for the next three months worsened to -21 from -8 in April.

The index for hiring in the services sector fell to -15 from -3 in April, while in the construction industry it plummeted to -23 from +15.

A number of Finnish businesses have signaled job cuts along with weak second-quarter results. Paper manufacturer UPM-Kymmene UPM1V.HE and engineering firm Metso MEO1V.HE both announced cost-cutting plans this week.

The Nordic country is one of the few remaining triple-A rated economies in the euro zone, but a prolonged downturn in Europe has hurt its exports of paper, machines and ships.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
