Finnish PM says ECB crisis actions has been determined: TV

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has acted determinedly while tackling the euro crisis, but cooperation between the central bank and European leaders is needed to soothe the markets, the Finnish prime minister said on Friday.

“The ECB has been a very determined and positive actor during the crisis, but the ECB cannot solve this alone. We are cooperating very closely with our European colleagues to find a way to reduce the excessive panic on the markets,” Jyrki Katainen said in a television interview with public broadcaster YLE.

He said markets have not acknowledged enough Italy’s and Spain’s work to stabilize their public finances as their actions are not reflected in their bond rates.