FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish PM says ECB crisis actions has been determined: TV
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2012 / 4:57 AM / 5 years ago

Finnish PM says ECB crisis actions has been determined: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has acted determinedly while tackling the euro crisis, but cooperation between the central bank and European leaders is needed to soothe the markets, the Finnish prime minister said on Friday.

“The ECB has been a very determined and positive actor during the crisis, but the ECB cannot solve this alone. We are cooperating very closely with our European colleagues to find a way to reduce the excessive panic on the markets,” Jyrki Katainen said in a television interview with public broadcaster YLE.

He said markets have not acknowledged enough Italy’s and Spain’s work to stabilize their public finances as their actions are not reflected in their bond rates.

Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.