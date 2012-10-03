FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia mulls selling its headquarters
#Technology News
October 3, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

Nokia mulls selling its headquarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aerial view of mobile phone maker Nokia's headquarters in Espoo June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Suomela/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Struggling cellphone maker Nokia is seeking to sell its headquarters in Espoo, Finland as part of a drive to dispose of non-core assets.

“We are evaluating different options for non-core parts, such as real estate holdings, and that includes the headquarters,” spokeswoman Maija Taimi told Reuters.

The glass and steel building by the Baltic Sea is valued at 200-300 million euros ($259-388 million), according to a report by Finnish newspaper Iltasanomat.

Nokia, which has been trying to improve its finances through large job cuts and other measures, told investors in July it was it was also looking to sell properties.

($1 = 0.7731 euros)

Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters

