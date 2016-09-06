There was another stunning display of the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights over Rovaniemi in Finland on Monday (September 5) as atmospheric conditions on the sun fueled another breathtaking night sky.

In Rovaniemi, just south of the Arctic Circle, the heavens were green for much of the evening, occasionally exploding into rolling waves of color that lit up the night.

It is the eighth time in ten days that the Northern Lights have been witnessed in the area, with local stargazers ascribing the event to a high coronal hole on the surface of the sun, coupled with strong solar winds.