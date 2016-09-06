There was another stunning display of the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights over Rovaniemi in Finland on Monday (September 5) as atmospheric conditions on the sun fueled another breathtaking night sky.
In Rovaniemi, just south of the Arctic Circle, the heavens were green for much of the evening, occasionally exploding into rolling waves of color that lit up the night.
It is the eighth time in ten days that the Northern Lights have been witnessed in the area, with local stargazers ascribing the event to a high coronal hole on the surface of the sun, coupled with strong solar winds.
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Environment
Hurricane Newton bears down on Mexico's Los Cabos resorts
LOS CABOS, Mexico A storm off the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, heralding its landfall with heavy rains and winds along a coastal highway connecting key tourist havens.
Airlines urge governments to sign up for global aviation emission deal
BERLIN/MONTREAL Airlines on Tuesday called on governments to voluntarily sign up to a global deal designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from aviation, saying they would have preferred a "more ambitious" timeline.
Poland could sign climate deal amendment if EU backs new coal plants
WARSAW Poland is willing to back EU ratification of an amendment to the Kyoto Protocol on carbon emissions if the European Commission guarantees financing for new, cleaner coal-fired power stations, the Prime Minister's office said.