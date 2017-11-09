Dazzling Northern Lights display illuminates Finnish skies

(Reuters) - A spectacular multicolored display of the Northern Lights danced across the sky over Finland this week.

FILE PHOTO - The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near the village of Pallas (Muonio region) of Lapland, Finland September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

The aurora borealis was visible across an unusually large swathe of the country, and further south than usual.

It is the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun with particles in the Earth’s atmosphere. Strong solar winds led to this week’s particularly stunning show.

The equivalent phenomenon in the southern hemisphere is the aurora australis, or the Southern Lights.