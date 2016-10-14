Northern Lights an autumn treat over Finland

Early autumn is a good time to enjoy the Northern Lights.

In Rovaniemi, Northern Finland, people have lately been treated to night time dances in the sky.

The phenomenon is notoriously difficult to predict, but some experts suggest there may be an increased chance of seeing the light show around the March and September equinox due to increased solar activity.

Travel magazine All About Lapland posted on its Instagram page video clips of the stunning natural light shows, the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere.

The phenomenon is known as aurora borealis, or the Northern Lights, in the northern hemisphere and as aurora australis, or the Southern Lights, in the southern hemisphere.