10 months ago
Northern Lights an autumn treat over Finland
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
October 14, 2016 / 10:11 PM / 10 months ago

Northern Lights an autumn treat over Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Early autumn is a good time to enjoy the Northern Lights.

In Rovaniemi, Northern Finland, people have lately been treated to night time dances in the sky.

The phenomenon is notoriously difficult to predict, but some experts suggest there may be an increased chance of seeing the light show around the March and September equinox due to increased solar activity.

Travel magazine All About Lapland posted on its Instagram page video clips of the stunning natural light shows, the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere.

The phenomenon is known as aurora borealis, or the Northern Lights, in the northern hemisphere and as aurora australis, or the Southern Lights, in the southern hemisphere.

