FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Stunning Northern Lights show captured on camera in Finland
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 6, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Stunning Northern Lights show captured on camera in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Green lights dance across the sky in a striking aurora display over Rovaniemi, northern Finland, captured on camera.

Travel magazine All About Lapland posted on its Facebook page video of the stunning natural light show, the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere.

The phenomenon is known as aurora borealis, or the Northern Lights, in the northern hemisphere and as aurora australis, or the Southern Lights, in the southern hemisphere.

Skywatchers have witnessed the display several times over the last few days in the area just south of the Arctic Circle.

Reporting By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.