Green lights dance across the sky in a striking aurora display over Rovaniemi, northern Finland, captured on camera.
Travel magazine All About Lapland posted on its Facebook page video of the stunning natural light show, the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere.
The phenomenon is known as aurora borealis, or the Northern Lights, in the northern hemisphere and as aurora australis, or the Southern Lights, in the southern hemisphere.
Skywatchers have witnessed the display several times over the last few days in the area just south of the Arctic Circle.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
