Finland's Greens to resign from government if it backs nuclear plant
#World News
September 15, 2014 / 1:49 PM / 3 years ago

Finland's Greens to resign from government if it backs nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The Green Party will exit Finland’s five-party government if the coalition on Thursday decides to support Fennovoima’s Finnish-Russian nuclear project, the party’s leader said on Monday.

Such move would not bring down the government, led by right-leaning Alexander Stubb, but would reduce the government’s majority to four seats.

Economy minister Jan Vapaavuori earlier on Monday proposed government to approve a renewed application from Fennovoima, which is partly owned by Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom.

“If government on Thursday decides to propose the permit for Fennovoima and Rosatom, the Greens can not continue participating in the government,” Green Party leader Ville Niinisto told a news conference.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
