Refugee crisis hit support for anti-immigration Finns Party

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Support for Finland’s Euroskeptic, anti-immigration Finns Party, part of the center-right governing coalition following elections in April, has fallen sharply from a month ago, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.

The poll for national broadcaster YLE showed 10.7 percent of respondents supported the Finns Party, headed by foreign minister Timo Soini, down from 15 percent last month. Coalition partners the Center Party and the National Coalition also saw their popularity fall slightly.

It was the Finns Party’s lowest support in this poll since August 2010.

The party, best known for opposing euro zone bailouts, has faced severe criticism from its voters for compromising on a new loan program for Greece and over the government’s handling of the refugee crisis that has seen hundreds of thousands of migrants arrive in Europe this year.

“Supporters seem to think that the Finns party is responsible for not stopping the refugee inflow. They are angry that the party can’t do more about it,” said Erkka Railo, a political scientist at the University of Turku.

“This is a serious warning to the party’s leadership that they should harden their line in the coalition government and show it. That means trouble for the government.”

This year, up to 50,000 people are expected to seek asylum in Finland, compared to just 3,600 in 2014.

On Monday, Sebastian Tynkkynen, a hardline critic of the European Union who is one of three Finns Party vice-chairmen, said the party should vote on whether to remain in the coalition.

Government plans to lower labor costs by cutting holidays and sickness pay, which prompted demonstrations and strikes last month, also undermined support for the coalition and boosted opposition parties.

Support for the Social Democrats, which lost power in April, grew to 18.3 percent, making them the second-largest political force after the Centre Party.

“It seems that many Finns Party supporters are disappointed by the government’s right-wing fiscal policy because a number of them have left for the Social Democrats,” Railo said.

About 2,900 Finns were interviewed for the poll between Sept. 7 and Oct. 6.