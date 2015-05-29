FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland not afraid to criticize Russia: new foreign minister
May 29, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Finland not afraid to criticize Russia: new foreign minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Finland's new Prime Minister and Centre Party's chairman Juha Sipila (C) speaks between Foreign Minister Timo Soini (front R) and Finance Minister Alexander Stubb during a news conference at the Presidental Palace in Helsinki, Finland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s government aims to maintain good relations with neighboring Russia, but it condemns the annexation of Crimea and will comply with European Union positions on the Ukraine crisis, its new foreign minister said.

Recent Russian air force and naval activity in the Nordic area, combined with a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine, have encouraged the new government to assess the pros and cons joining NATO.

However, Timo Soini, the new foreign minister and leader of the euro-sceptic The Finns Party, underlined continuity in foreign and security policy.

“Russia is an important neighbor and trade partner, but if there is reason to criticize, we will do that. We do not accept annexation of Crimea,” he told a press conference after the inauguration ceremony of the new government.

Finland, a militarily neutral EU state, has long walked a fine line with Russia, its former ruler and important trade partner, with which it shares an 833-mile (1,340 km) border.

Last month, the Nordic countries issued a surprise joint statement on cooperating on defense and directly cited the Russian “challenge” as grounds as their reason. Moscow responded by saying it was a “special concern” that Finland and Sweden might move toward closer ties with NATO.

Finland’s new centre-right coalition said in its government program that “Finland is a militarily non-allied state which is engaged in a practical partnership with NATO and maintains the option to seek NATO membership.”

The government plans to prepare a report on security and defense policy that would assess the effects of a possible NATO membership. It also plans to boost the defense spending amid wide cuts in most other sectors.

At the moment, polls show a majority of Finns are against joining NATO, and politicians have said a decision to apply for full membership could require a referendum.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Larry King

