Finland considers Ekokem float to help fund stimulus measures

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland is considering the flotation of Ekokem, a waste treatment company picked to help destroy Syria’s chemical weapons, as a first step in a selloff drive that could raise some 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to fund economic stimulus measures.

The possible listing is part of a government plan set out in September to sell shares in a series of state-owned companies by 2018, seeking to finance projects to kickstart growth in an economy which likely flatlined in 2015 after three years of contraction.

The government has outlined projects it wants to support such as helping develop clean tech businesses. It has not previously said what assets it would sell, but as well as holdings though investment arm Solidium [SLDUM.UL] it owns stakes of slightly more than 50 percent in oil refiner Neste (NESTE.HE), utility Fortum FUM1V.HE and airline Finnair (FIA1S.HE).

It also owns stakes in about 50 unlisted companies such as postal service company Posti Group and liquor maker Altia, as well as Ekokem, in which it has 34 percent.

Ekokem said on Wednesday it would consider a possible initial public offering during the second half of the year at the earliest.

The plan is also backed by the company’s other major owners such as the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities and pension fund Ilmarinen.

Ekokem, which had sales of about 185 million euros in the first nine months of 2015, operates hazardous waste treatment facilities in the Nordic region, and in 2014 won a contract along with France’s Veolia (VIE.PA) to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons.

Ekokem CEO Karri Kaitue said in a statement growth opportunities were being created by increased environmental awareness, tighter regulations, and recycling policies promoted by the European Commission.

The company appointed Nordea Bank Finland Plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB’s Helsinki branch as its financial advisors.