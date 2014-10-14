Finland to raise 1 billion euros from Solidium next year: minister

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The Finnish government aims to raise more than 1 billion euros from state investment firm Solidium next year as it cuts some of its holdings in listed companies in an effort to curb debt, the minister in charge of the sales said.

The government earlier this year agreed to raise about 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion) from share sales in 2014-2015 as it looks to reduce borrowing.

Sirpa Paatero, the new minister overseeing state ownership in companies, told Reuters that sum will come in full from Solidium, the investment firm which manages state holdings in 12 listed firms worth about 7.8 billion euros (9.9 billion).

The state also owns direct stakes in 47 other firms, some of which like airliner Finnair, are deemed to be of strategic importance.

The majority of Solidium’s value is in a 12-percent stake in holding group Sampo and a 10-percent share in mobile operator TeliaSonera.

“I’d say Solidium will be obliged to sell shares in several companies,” Paatero said at her office by Helsinki’s seafront.

“It will be more than 1 billion euros that we aim to raise from Solidium next year, and at least part of that will surely be sold before April (general elections).”

She declined to say which companies Solidium could sell, adding that they would be picked by the company’s board, where politicians have no seats.

During Solidium’s last financial year which ended in June, it boosted its dividends to the government by selling Sampo shares worth 449 million euros and TeliaSonera for 366 million euros. Analysts have said those companies are among the fund’s least sensitive ones, politically.

Solidium also holds smaller stakes in firms such as paper maker Stora Enso as well as steel groups SSAB and Outokumpu.

“STABILISER”

Two years ago, the government discussed scrapping a clause obliging the state to hold a majority stake in Finnair to help it make alliances and M&A deals as suggested by ministry advisers and Finnair management.

Paatero, a Social Democrat, however said no such moves were now in sight, and noted that things looked brighter for the loss-making airline as it recently agreed to new cost-cuts with pilots and cabin crew.

“For now, I support the majority ownership (in Finnair), it has been important for Finland.”

Paatero assumed the ministerial post last month after the Green party quit the coalition government. She said she believed there was no major shift towards privatization for Finland, as there would be few other investors to take the state’s place in the small and sputtering economy.

State funding played a crucial role in Finland’s rapid industrialization after its war with Russia and World War II, which left it with heavy debts and little capital.

“The state-owner is a stabilizer, it will not run away first at times of difficulties,” Paatero said.

She added that despite the need for share sales, the state should also invest in new businesses, and call for corporate responsibility in the firms it owns.

“We should be able to invest in new companies to develop Finnish industry, and for example, focus future investments in the clean tech sector.”