Fitch cuts outlook on Finland's triple-A credit rating to negative
March 21, 2015

Fitch cuts outlook on Finland's triple-A credit rating to negative

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Fitch cut the outlook on Finland’s triple-A rated credit rating to negative on Friday, citing weak economic growth prospects.

The Nordic country is one of few euro zone members to still hold a top-notch triple-A rating although Standard & Poor’s downgraded it to AA+ in October.

The country’s economic output has yet to return to levels seen in 2008 after exports dwindled due to the euro zone crisis, as well as to difficulties in the mobile phone and paper industries and the crisis over key export market Russia’s involvement in Ukraine.

The Finnish economy has contracted for three years in a row and is expected to show only a minor recovery in the next few years, while the left-right coalition government has made little progress on reforming the economy to curb rising debt.

“The combination of the structural decline in key industrial sectors and a diminishing workforce has led to a sharp decline in productivity growth and in estimates of potential economic growth”, Fitch analysts said in a statement.

Fitch previously had a stable outlook on the credit rating.

Tiina Helenius, an economist at Handelsbanken, said before the announcement that a cut in the ratings outlook by Fitch should not have much of an impact on Finland’s bond yields, which have fallen along with other euro zone bonds on prospects for the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program, which began this month.

Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Susan Fenton

