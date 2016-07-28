FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Acclaimed Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautavaara dies at 87
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 28, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Acclaimed Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautavaara dies at 87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Einojuhani Rautavaara, an acclaimed Finnish composer of symphonic, choral and chamber music, has died at the age of 87.

His international breakthrough came with his 7th Symphony, "Angel of Light", which led critics to compare him with his country's greatest composer Jean Sibelius.

Rautavaara wrote eight symphonies, vocal and choral works, chamber and instrumental music as well as popular operas.

Music publishing company Fennica Gehrman said Rautavaara died on Wednesday night in Helsinki from post-surgery complications.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.