a year ago
Finland says suspects Russian aircraft violated airspace
#World News
October 6, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Finland says suspects Russian aircraft violated airspace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's defense ministry said on Thursday it suspected a Russian fighter jet violated Finnish airspace earlier in the day, after it scrambled jets to identify the SU-27 fighter over the Baltic Sea.

"The suspected violation... continued approximately one minute, and was in Finnish airspace for about 13 kilometers at a maximum of about one kilometer depth," the ministry said in a statement.

Finland has accused Russia of several breaches of its airspace since the Ukraine crisis began in 2014. In April, two Russian warplanes flew simulated attack passes near a U.S. guided missile destroyer in the Baltic Sea.

The Finnish border guard is investigating the latest incident, the ministry said.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
