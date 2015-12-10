Finnish police arrest two Iraqi men on suspicion of terrorism

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish police on Thursday arrested two Iraqi men on suspicion of shooting 11 unarmed prisoners in Iraq in June 2014, killings that were filmed by Islamic State on put online.

The men, both 23 years old, entered Finland in September and were suspected of belonging to the militant group, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said in a statement.

Broadcaster MTV3 said at least one of them was an asylum seeker. The NBI was not immediately available to confirm this.

Last month, Finland raised its security risk level to “low” from “very low”, saying a sharp rise in the number of asylum seekers had increased the threat. So far, 32,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Finland this year, mainly from Iraq and Somalia.

The Finnish Security Intelligence Service said in November that it was monitoring some 300 people for possible connections to Islamist militant groups.