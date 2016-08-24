FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Finland arrests suspect in 2014 Islamic State mass killing in Iraq
August 24, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Finland arrests suspect in 2014 Islamic State mass killing in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish police has arrested Iraqi man on suspicion of taking part in a 2014 mass killing of Iraqi soldiers by Islamic State militants at former U.S. military base Camp Speicher north of Baghdad, the authorities said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,700 mainly Shi'ite Muslim soldiers were killed after they fled the base when it was overrun by Islamic State, the ultra-hardline Sunni militant group.

He was likely a member of Islamic State or another militant group, police said. Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said the 24-year-old man had entered Finland in August 2015.

It did not say whether the person has sought asylum. Most of the 32,500 people who sought asylum in Finland last year came from Iraq.

Finnish police is also investigating two Iraqi men shooting 11 unarmed prisoners at Camp Speicher, that were filmed by Islamic State.

Iraq hanged 36 militants on Sunday over the mass killing at the base.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
