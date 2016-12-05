FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Finnish gunman likely mentally ill: police
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2016 / 12:59 PM / 9 months ago

Finnish gunman likely mentally ill: police

Imatrankoski Church, where the memorial service for the three killed women was held, pictured in Imatra on Sunday evening, 4th December, 2016. Photographers were not allowed to go in to the memorial service. Hannu Rissanen/Lehtikua via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. FINLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN FINLAND.?

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - A Finnish man held after the shooting dead of three women with a hunting rifle was likely mentally ill and had no political or ideological motives, Southeastern Finland Police Department said on Monday.

A local politician and two journalists were shot and killed in front of a restaurant in the small Finnish town of Imatra in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The police said that while the suspect - a 23-year-old local man with a criminal record - had not given a motive, preliminary investigations supported the view the man had chosen his victims at random.

"At the moment, the police believes it is likely that the reasons behind the incident were mainly related to becoming marginalized, as well as mental health," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.