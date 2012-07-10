Finland says requires collateral from Spain for bank aid

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland will not participate in the euro zone’s planned aid for Spanish banks by the end of this month unless the two countries can agree on collateral before then, Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said on Tuesday.

“In order for Finland to participate in this loan program, we need collateral. Finland’s policy, also the policy granted by the parliament, is that if a temporary mechanism is used then Finland will require collateral,” Uprilainen told public broadcaster YLE.

She said collateral talks with Spain have started.

Euro zone ministers agreed early on Tuesday to make 30 billion euros ($36.9 billion) available for Spanish banks by the end of July if struggling lenders urgently needed funds. The final loan agreement is due to be signed on or around July 20.

Finland is one of few remaining euro zone members to retain a triple-A credit rating and, conscious of public opinion at home, has been wary of taking on more liabilities regarding weaker euro zone states.

It has previously made a collateral deal with Greece and has said it will demand collateral for its share in rescuing Cyprus if aid for the Mediterranean island comes from the euro zone’s temporary rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Cyprus last month became the fifth euro zone country to apply for a financial lifeline from EU support funds as the debt crisis continue to engulf the currency bloc. ($1 = 0.8130 euros)