Finland 100 percent committed to euro: Europe minister

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland is “100 percent committed” to the euro, its European affairs minister said on Friday after the country’s foreign minister said Finnish officials have prepared for the currency’s possible collapse.

“The foreign minister’s speculation does not reflect the government’s position,” Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade Alexander Stubb told Reuters in an interview.

“We see (the euro) as an economic and political project to which we are 100 percent committed.”

Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja told the UK Daily Telegraph that Finnish officials have prepared for the possible collapse of the single currency with an ”operational plan for any eventuality.

Stubb is a close ally of Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen and both belong to the country’s strongest party, the National Coalition, which is strongly pro-euro.

Tuomioja’s Social Democratic Party is the second biggest party in government, which has led demands for stricter conditions on European bailouts.

Stubb said Finland would help other euro member states in financial trouble but would demand tighter budgetary discipline in exchange.

“Finland is committed to finding solutions for the future of the euro. We will have to have increased conditionality and deeper integration. We need to have tighter rules,” he said.

Finland, which has operated a tight fiscal ship, is one of the few remaining countries in the euro zone with triple-A ratings from all three major credit agencies.

While most economists agree Finland has benefited from the relative stability of a common currency and easier access to international financial markets, many ordinary Finns feel the bailouts are unfair.