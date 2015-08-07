Finnish government to restart troubled nickel mine Talvivaara

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The Finnish government said it will take control of efforts to restart the troubled nickel mine Talvivaara following failed talks with potential private investors.

Talvivaara is going through debt restructuring while its key subsidiary, which owns the mining assets, last year applied for bankruptcy protection following a drop in nickel prices, production disruptions and environmental problems.

The government said a new state-owned company, Terrafame, with budget injections of 209 million euros ($228 million), will buy the mining assets and will aim to restart the mine next month in order to avert further environmental damage at the site in northern Finland.

It said it was still searching for private investors and might close the mine if no deal can be reached within two years.

British investment firm Audley Capital Advisors in March signed a conditional agreement to invest in the mine, but it failed to arrange financing and pulled out of the project.

“We aim to expand Terrafame’s ownership base, and negotiations with private investors continue,” Economy Minister Olli Rehn said.

Talvivaara listed in 2007 aiming to become Europe’s biggest nickel mine by pioneering an extraction process called bioheapleaching.

But repeated production problems were compounded when the mine leaked waste water, causing one of Finland’s most serious environmental disasters.

The government said it was continuing talks about the listed parent company’s possible role in Terrafame.

Talvivaara shares, suspended from trading, are owned by about 80,000 Finnish retail investors. ($1 = 0.9152 euros)