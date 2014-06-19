FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's tax agency turns poetic
June 19, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's tax agency turns poetic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Tax authorities in Finland are turning to poetry in a bid to get more firms to file their tax returns electronically.

Starting this summer, the national tax administration in the Nordic country will send those businesses who still file tax returns on paper a reminder that e-returns are possible.

Some 70 percent of firms and associations already file e-returns, the tax administration said.

Below the poem written by the agency and translated by Reuters:

”Pencil and eraser,

No longer a racer.

Electronic is in - a clear win!

Come and experience,

Drop your resilience!

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen

