Finmeccanica to return to profit in 2013: CEO

ROME (Reuters) - Finmeccanica SIFI.MI is confident it will return to profit in 2013 after two years in the red, its chief executive, Alessandro Pansa, said at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.

The state-controlled Italian defense group posted a net loss of 786 million euro in 2012, mainly because of a writedown of the value of its U.S. defense electronics unit DRS.

In 2011 its net loss was 2.3 billion euros.

Finmeccanica shareholders are meeting on Thursday to vote on the 2012 financial report.