Finmeccanica settles train dispute with Dutch railways

The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Finmeccanica has agreed with Dutch railways to settle a dispute over a 400 million euro ($557 million) train contract that could make it easier for the defense group to sell its troubled train-making unit AnsaldoBreda.

In a statement on Monday Finmeccanica said Dutch railways would return V250 high-speed “Fyra” trains back to its rolling stock unit AnsaldoBreda in exchange for 125 million euros.

As part of the deal neither side will be able to file any future damage claims, it said.

Netherlands Railways stopped using the Fyra trains produced by AnsaldoBreda in 2013 saying they were unable to cope with severe cold climate.

Belgium’s railway operator also cancelled an order for the same trains for the same reason and said it would seek damages from the Italian company.

State-controlled Finmeccanica, Italy’s No. 2 employer, has been trying to dispose of loss-making AnsaldoBreda as part of a broader asset disposal plan.

In June the head of the division said the cancellation of the train orders by the Dutch and Belgian railways was a major blow and could complicate any sale.

Finmeccanica Chief Executive Alessandro Pansa has previously said the group was trying to combine its profitable Ansaldo STS unit with AnsaldoBreda to create a single transport business that could attract buyers.

($1 = 0.7180 Euros)