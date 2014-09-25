FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2014 / 6:44 PM / 3 years ago

Finmeccanica calls for binding offers for AnsaldoBreda

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said on Thursday its board had decided to proceed with a request for binding offers for its loss-making train unit Ansaldo Breda after examining the bids so far received.

In a statement, the company - which opened the data room of AnsaldoBreda to potential bidders in June - said Mediobanca and UBS are advising it on the sale.

The state-controlled aerospace and defense group put Ansaldo Breda and other assets up for sale more than 2 years ago to cut its heavy debt burden but political meddling and a corruption scandal delayed the process.

Earlier this month, the company said it had received four non-binding offers for both Ansaldo Breda and profitable rail signaling company Ansaldo STS.

These came from Spain’s CAF (CAF.MC), a consortium comprising China CNR Corporation 601299.SS and Insigma, Hitachi and Thales (TCFP.PA).

Finmeccanica has formally put up for sale only AnsaldoBreda but has signaled it wants to exit the transport business, which would mean also selling Ansaldo STS.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
