Finmeccanica shares rise on China cash offer talk for units

The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italian defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI were up more than 3 percent on Tuesday after an Italian media report said a consortium including China CNR Corporation 601299.SS had made an attractive cash offer for its rail units Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) and AnsaldoBreda.

According to Corriere della Sera China CNR and Insigma group have made a cash offer for Finmeccanica’s 40 percent stake in signaling group Ansaldo STS “at a generous premium”.

Shares in Ansaldo STS were up 4 percent.

The consortium’s offer also includes making no job cuts at the two units and bringing on board an Italian partner in both units, the paper said, adding however that Finmeccanica would only decide after comparing the offer with another from Hitachi (6501.T).

Finmeccanica declined to comment.

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier (BBDb.TO) recently pulled out of the race for the two units, sources said last week.