Finmeccanica inks 113 million euros UK helicopter contract
July 16, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Finmeccanica inks 113 million euros UK helicopter contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland has signed a 113-million-euro ($153 million) contract with the UK Ministry of Defense to integrate missile systems onto 28 Royal Navy AW159 Wildcat helicopters, the Italian group said on Wednesday.

The helicopters will be equipped with its Future Anti-Surface Guided Weapon (FASGW) Heavy and Light missile systems, making them capable of attacking a wide range of surface targets, Finmeccanica said in a statement.

AgustaWestland is manufacturing 62 Wildcat helicopters for the Ministry of Defense, 28 of which will be operated by the Royal Navy and 34 by the British Army. The Wildcat is replacing the Lynx helicopter.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini

