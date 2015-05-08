Finmeccanica happy with results of U.S. unit DRS: CFO

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI finds results at its DRS Technologies unit encouraging and will make a fresh assessment after the summer before deciding on the future of its U.S. unit, its CFO said on Friday.

“We are really happy with DRS results, the level of order intake is good .... we will look at the second quarter results and after that we will move to a further analysis,” Chief Financial Officer Gian Piero Cutillo told a conference call.

Finmeccanica CEO Mauro Moretti said in January the Italian group wanted to find a partner for DRS Technologies and bring the unit back to growth after business volumes had halved since 2009.

Moretti has also hinted to the possibility of eventually selling DRS.