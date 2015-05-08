FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmeccanica happy with results of U.S. unit DRS: CFO
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 8, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Finmeccanica happy with results of U.S. unit DRS: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI finds results at its DRS Technologies unit encouraging and will make a fresh assessment after the summer before deciding on the future of its U.S. unit, its CFO said on Friday.

“We are really happy with DRS results, the level of order intake is good .... we will look at the second quarter results and after that we will move to a further analysis,” Chief Financial Officer Gian Piero Cutillo told a conference call.

Finmeccanica CEO Mauro Moretti said in January the Italian group wanted to find a partner for DRS Technologies and bring the unit back to growth after business volumes had halved since 2009.

Moretti has also hinted to the possibility of eventually selling DRS.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.