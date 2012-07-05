Finmeccanica says Syrian technology sale was for civil use

ROME (Reuters) - Italian defense contractor Finmeccanica said on Thursday that it supplied Syria with technology that was designed for civil use after a news report earlier alleged the company had provided sophisticated communications gear that could be used during the ongoing military crackdown.

The technology “was designed for use by emergency responders,” the company said in a statement. The so-called Tetra technology “was conceived for this function,” it said.

The sale of the Tetra technology by the Selex Elsag unit was fully lawful and took place before the outbreak of conflict inside Syria, Finmeccanica said.

Tetra technology allows secure, encrypted mobile communications.