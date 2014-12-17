FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hitachi says bid for Finmeccanica train-making, signal assets
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 17, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hitachi says bid for Finmeccanica train-making, signal assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopper rides an escalator past a logo of Hitachi Corp at an electronics retail store in Tokyo February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) executive confirmed the company has bid for Italian conglomerate Finmeccanica’s SIFI.MI train-making and rail signal assets.

Finmeccanica is selling its loss-making, train-making unit AnsaldoBreda along with its 40 percent stake in rail signaling company Ansdaldo STS (STS.MI) and said last month that Hitachi had made an offer.

Hitachi has bid for both businesses as a package, Chief Operating Officer Toshiaki Higashihara told reporters on Wednesday.

He declined to comment on details such as price although the Nikkei business daily previously reported that the offer was likely worth around $1.7 billion.

Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had received an offer from the Chinese group Insigma for AnsaldoBreda.

Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.