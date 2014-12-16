FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica says has received Insigma offer for rail unit
December 16, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Finmeccanica says has received Insigma offer for rail unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said on Tuesday it had received an offer from the Chinese group Insigma for its train-making unit AnsaldoBreda.

Earlier on Tuesday sources said a group led by China’s Insigma has presented a binding offer for AnsaldoBreda.

Finmeccanica is selling its loss-making AnsaldoBreda unit along with its 40 percent stake in rail signaling company Ansdaldo STS (STS.MI).

Last month state-controlled Finmeccanica said it had received an offer for AnsaldoBreda from Japan’s Hitachi (6501.T).

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
