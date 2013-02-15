Finmeccanica chairman resigns after arrest in corruption scandal

Finmeccanica Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Orsi poses in a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the new Terminal of Vertiporto dell'Urbe in Rome January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Giuseppe Orsi, the chairman of Italian air defense group Finmeccanica who was arrested this week over his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal, has resigned his position, Orsi’s lawyer said on Friday.

Orsi has also tendered his resignation as a Finmeccanica board member, the lawyer, Ennio Amodio, told reporters.

Orsi, who was questioned by prosecutors on Friday, faces allegations of paying bribes to win a 560-million-euro contract for the company’s AgustaWestland unit to supply helicopters for use by senior Indian politicians. Orsi has denied any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday Finmeccanica appointed company insider Alessandro Pansa as Chief Executive, a position formerly held by Orsi.