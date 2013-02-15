FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmeccanica chairman resigns after arrest in corruption scandal
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 15, 2013 / 12:54 PM / 5 years ago

Finmeccanica chairman resigns after arrest in corruption scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finmeccanica Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Orsi poses in a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the new Terminal of Vertiporto dell'Urbe in Rome January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Giuseppe Orsi, the chairman of Italian air defense group Finmeccanica who was arrested this week over his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal, has resigned his position, Orsi’s lawyer said on Friday.

Orsi has also tendered his resignation as a Finmeccanica board member, the lawyer, Ennio Amodio, told reporters.

Orsi, who was questioned by prosecutors on Friday, faces allegations of paying bribes to win a 560-million-euro contract for the company’s AgustaWestland unit to supply helicopters for use by senior Indian politicians. Orsi has denied any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday Finmeccanica appointed company insider Alessandro Pansa as Chief Executive, a position formerly held by Orsi.

Reporting By Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.