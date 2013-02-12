FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy mulling option of giving Finmeccanica CFO more powers
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 12, 2013 / 12:24 PM / in 5 years

Italy mulling option of giving Finmeccanica CFO more powers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The board of Finmeccanica SIFI.MI could broaden the powers of the defense group’s chief financial officer after its chief executive was arrested on Tuesday, sources close to the matter said.

Italian police arrested Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi earlier on Tuesday in a corruption probe centered on the sale of helicopters to the Indian government.

The government, which is the largest shareholder in Finmeccanica, is seeking a temporary solution to allow the company to function normally, the sources said. Italy is due to hold a general election on February 24-25.

One of the solutions under discussion would be for the Treasury to appoint senior board member Guido Venturoni as deputy chairman while giving Alessandro Pansa, the chief financial executive, wider powers.

Pansa is also managing director of Finmeccanica.

Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.