Swiss resident in Finmeccanica probe arrested: lawyer

MILAN (Reuters) - Swiss resident Guido Ralph Haschke was arrested on Thursday on charges of bribery in an Indian helicopter deal won by Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland in 2010, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Haschke was arrested in Lugano, Switzerland, the lawyer said, adding a Swiss court had given the green light for his extradition to Italy.

Haschke can now either appeal to the Swiss supreme court or accept the ruling in which case he could be extradited to Italy next week.

Prosecutors allege Haschke acted as an intermediary for bribes they say were paid to Indian officials to win a 560 million-euro contract for 12 helicopters.