Finmeccanica confirms outlook as first-quarter core earnings rise
May 14, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

Finmeccanica confirms outlook as first-quarter core earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first quarter rose 5 percent boosted by its helicopter and aeronautics businesses.

In a statement the state-controlled group said core earnings, or before interest, tax and amortization, were 181 million euros ($235 million).

Net profit in the period fell to 6 million euros from 24 million euros a year ago.

The company confirmed its guidance for the full year.

($1 = 0.7705 euros)

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
