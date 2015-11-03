FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica pegs full-year core earnings at top of range
#Big Story 10
November 3, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Finmeccanica pegs full-year core earnings at top of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica pegged its full year operating guidance at the top end of a previous range after clocking a 45 percent rise in core earnings in the first nine months helped by a stronger dollar and pound.

In a statement, state-controlled Finmeccanica said it expected its full-year earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) to be around 1.13 billion euros.

The company had previously guided to a range of 1.08-1.13 billion euros.

Net profits in the first nine months, stripping out its transportation business which is slated for sale, were 150 million euros compared to a net loss of 54 million euros the previous year.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

