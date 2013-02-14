FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica shares rebound after early losses
February 14, 2013 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

Finmeccanica shares rebound after early losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s defense group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI rose as much as 2 percent on Thursday, rebounding from previous losses, as the company moves to redress governance issues after the arrest of its head.

Ratings agency Moody’s revised its outlook on Finmeccanica to negative on Wednesday, while keeping its rating at “BAA3”.

Finmeccanica promoted company insider Alessandro Pansa to run the defense group as CEO after the arrest of Giuseppe Orsi for alleged bribery led India to suspend a $750-million deal to buy helicopters.

Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Stephen Jewkes

