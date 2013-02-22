FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finmeccanica shares higher in early trade after results delay
February 22, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Finmeccanica shares higher in early trade after results delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A visitor walks past a stand for Italian defence group Finmeccanica during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Job

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Finmeccanica SIFI.MI were up 0.6 percent in early trade on Friday after the defense group delayed publication of its 2012 results amid a bribery probe.

After a board meeting late Thursday, Finmeccanica said it had postponed the approval of its full-year accounts from March 12 to a new meeting to be held no later than April 30, to “evaluate the impact of recent economic events on its balance sheet.”

Finmeccanica is at the centre of an Italian probe alleging that it paid bribes to win the 560 million euro ($750 million) contract awarded in 2010 to its Anglo-Italian helicopter unit AgustaWestland.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark

