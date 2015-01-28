Finmeccanica seeks partner for U.S. unit DRS Technologies

The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian industrial group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said on Wednesday it wanted to find a partner for its U.S. unit DRS Technologies and hoped to take a decision on its future in the coming months.

Finmeccanica bought the U.S. defence contractor in 2008 for $5.2 billion but subsequent defence budget cuts in the United States and a global financial crisis meant sales volumes have halved.

“There are clear difficulties in managing the DRS business effectively if you are not American,” Chief Executive Mauro Moretti told a conference call to present the group’s new business plan.

“Our intention is to strengthen it with an industrial or a financial partner,” he said, adding that a decision could be taken soon, possibly “in a few months”.

Moretti did not elaborate on the form of the possible partnership.

DRS was bought by a former CEO of Finmeccanica, Pier Francesco Guarguaglini. Last year, shortly after Moretti took the helm of the state-controlled company, there was speculation in the Italian press that the firm might be looking to sell it, a move that would leave it with only a marginal U.S. presence.

Moretti said business volumes at DRS had halved since 2009, its portfolio was too diversified and Finmeccanica has been able to extract little synergies. Hence, he said, the need for Finmeccanica to review its options for the company.

Moretti did not go as far as saying that DRS could be sold. He said bringing on board a partner would help DRS, which is led by former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense William Lynn, return to growth.

In the first nine months of 2014 DRS reported orders broadly line with the same period a year earlier but profits were hit by charges and a drop in revenues.

A source familiar with the situation has said that private equity funds would be keen to buy DRS. During the presentation of the business plan, Finmeccanica said it would exit parts of DRS that have combined revenues of 200 million euros, without specifying whether they would be sold or closed.