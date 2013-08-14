Finnair hit by weaker yen, cuts outlook

A Finnair airplane is docked at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish flag carrier Finnair (FIA1S.HE) reported a weaker-than-expected second-quarter profit and cut its full-year sales outlook due to a weaker Japanese yen, raising fears the company’s nascent turnaround may be losing momentum.

Finnair shares fell over 7 percent to 2.99 euros, paring back a nearly 50 percent rise over the past year on hopes that cost cuts and a focus on expanding routes to Asia would help bolster its finances.

The company said on Wednesday that it now expects full-year turnover to be at the same level as in 2012, abandoning its earlier forecast for growth.

It maintained its forecast for full-year underlying profit, after emerging from losses in 2012 for the first time in four years. But that did not impress analysts, who in a Reuters poll had forecast a 19 percent rise to 53.5 million euros ($71 million).

“A significant improvement in full-year profit isn’t likely, so market estimates will come down,” said Nordea Markets analyst Pasi Vaisanen.

Finnair’s second-quarter underlying profit, also called operational earnings before interest and tax, fell to 6 million euros ($8 million) from 16 million a year earlier, missing the market’s average forecast of 10 million, as the yen’s slide dented the value of revenues from Japan.

The euro appreciated 26 percent against the yen during the quarter.

The company said it achieved its target of cutting 140 million euros in annual costs and was now picking up the pace of restructuring with a plan for an additional 60 million euros in cost cuts announced in October.

Vaisanen, however, said Finnair may have a hard time achieving the 60 million euros in cuts.

“The easiest savings have been done now, and the cutting will get significantly harder towards the full target,” he said.

Last year, Finnair outsourced more than a third of its European routes to low-cost British airline Flybe (FLYB.L), but analysts have said it needs to seek more partners in Europe and reduce costs.

Chief Executive Pekka Vauramo said it will not be announcing new partnerships for a while.

“Right now we are focusing on internal programs and cost savings,” Vauramo told Reuters in a phone interview.

The company said it has begun talks with labour groups including unions for pilots and cabin crew on how to cut costs.

($1 = 0.7555 euros)

(This story was refiled to correct byline with no changes to text)