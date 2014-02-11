Finnair posts loss as turnaround loses momentum

A Finnair airplane is docked at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish airline Finnair (FIA1S.HE) swung to a loss in the fourth quarter as a turnaround of the past few years lost momentum due to a weaker Japanese yen, a decline in leisure travel customers and threats of strikes by union workers.

Finnair on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter operational loss of 31.7 million euros ($43 million) compared to a profit of 100,000 euros in the same quarter a year earlier. Its operational results refer to operating results excluding non-recurring items, capital gains and changes in the value of derivatives and fleet maintenance reserves.

Finnair turned profitable in 2012 for the first time in four years as it cut costs and shifted its focus to more profitable long-haul flights, particularly those to Asia.

But stiff competition from discount carriers and high fuel prices have continued to put pressure on Finnair, and it has struggled to step up cost cuts.

Amid efforts to implement further cost cuts, cabin crew and other union members threatened to go on strike in November, forcing Finnair to cancel some of its flights.

Turnover in the fourth quarter fell 8.5 percent from a year earlier to 560.6 million euros.

“The factors contributing to the decline in turnover were lower euro-denominated revenue due to the depreciation of the Japanese yen, a contraction in leisure traffic and lost turnover arising from the strike threat,” Finnair said in a statement.

The company forecast air traffic to grow moderately in 2014 and keep full-year turnover close to the previous year’s level, but it avoided giving a profit forecast, saying much depended on the outcome of negotiations over additional cost cuts.

($1 = 0.7327 euros)