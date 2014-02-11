FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnair posts loss as turnaround loses momentum
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 11, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Finnair posts loss as turnaround loses momentum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Finnair airplane is docked at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish airline Finnair (FIA1S.HE) swung to a loss in the fourth quarter as a turnaround of the past few years lost momentum due to a weaker Japanese yen, a decline in leisure travel customers and threats of strikes by union workers.

Finnair on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter operational loss of 31.7 million euros ($43 million) compared to a profit of 100,000 euros in the same quarter a year earlier. Its operational results refer to operating results excluding non-recurring items, capital gains and changes in the value of derivatives and fleet maintenance reserves.

Finnair turned profitable in 2012 for the first time in four years as it cut costs and shifted its focus to more profitable long-haul flights, particularly those to Asia.

But stiff competition from discount carriers and high fuel prices have continued to put pressure on Finnair, and it has struggled to step up cost cuts.

Amid efforts to implement further cost cuts, cabin crew and other union members threatened to go on strike in November, forcing Finnair to cancel some of its flights.

Turnover in the fourth quarter fell 8.5 percent from a year earlier to 560.6 million euros.

“The factors contributing to the decline in turnover were lower euro-denominated revenue due to the depreciation of the Japanese yen, a contraction in leisure traffic and lost turnover arising from the strike threat,” Finnair said in a statement.

The company forecast air traffic to grow moderately in 2014 and keep full-year turnover close to the previous year’s level, but it avoided giving a profit forecast, saying much depended on the outcome of negotiations over additional cost cuts.

($1 = 0.7327 euros)

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.