Finnair reports record profit after cost cuts

A Finnair airplane is docked at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnair reported a record quarterly profit on Friday helped by deep cost cuts and lower fuel prices and said it was on track to turn an annual profit.

The state-controlled airline has fought the challenge from discount carriers in Europe by cutting costs by 200 million euros ($220 million) and focusing on long-haul flights to Asia.

Its shares were up 6 percent on Friday after it reported 64 million euros in underlying operating profit, more than doubling its year-ago performance and topping the 47 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The third quarter is seasonally strong for Finnair, and the company repeated its forecast for a 2015 core operating result around break-even or slightly positive. Last year it reported an underlying operating loss of 36.5 million euros.

“Finally they have their costs in a ball park where they can start building some growth,” said Anti Viljakainen, analyst at Inderes, who has an “accumulate” rating on the stock.

Finnair is investing in a fleet of Airbus A350 XWB planes aimed at reducing its fuel costs and increasing traffic on its Asian routes.

Analysts noted that Finnair, 56-percent owned by the state of Finland, in the future could also take part in industry consolidation, although improving profits may reduce the pressure to do so.

The previous government held some discussions on whether it should lower its stake in the airline to open way for alliances and deals, but the new center-right coalition is yet to make its stance known.

Finnair’s oneworld alliance partner British Airways’ owner IAG in August added Aer Lingus to its portfolio, and it has said it could follow with further acquisitions in Europe.

“Finnair would complement IAG well and IAG would be the best option for Finnair, too,” said Jaakko Tyrvainen, analyst at brokerage Evli, who holds a “buy” rating on Finnair.