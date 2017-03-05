FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnair to cancel flights due to service staff strike
#Business News
March 5, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 6 months ago

Finnair to cancel flights due to service staff strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Finnair airplane is docked at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 6, 2012.Peter Andrews

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland's state-controlled airline Finnair said it would cancel 15 flights on Sunday and Monday due to a strike by Finnish airport service workers.

Service workers went on a five-hour strike on Friday and the action is likely to be expanded on Monday after trade unions and business representatives failed to resolve a pay dispute.

"The strikes and support strikes taking place on Monday ... will have a significant impact on Finnair's operations despite the fact that Finnair is not in any way a party to the labor dispute," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The canceled routes were mainly domestic, while one was between Helsinki and Gothenburgh, Sweden.

Finnair said all passengers should also prepare for delays on Monday.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman

