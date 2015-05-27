FINRA proposes informing brokerage clients on recruitment practices

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog unveiled a proposal on Wednesday to help investors determine whether it is in their best interests to follow their broker to a new firm.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)’s proposed rule would require brokerage firms to send a disclosure to certain customers after luring brokers away from competitors with big pay packages, according to a notice.

The information would highlight the potential that recruitment incentives may encourage brokers to suggest that clients move their accounts to the brokers’ new firm.

FINRA said the packet would also stress that some clients’ assets may not be easily transferred, some clients may be charged fees to move assets, and some investment products may not be available at the broker’s new firm.

The proposed rule by FINRA is a scaled-back version of a proposal scrapped last September that would have required brokers whose bonuses were $100,000 or more to disclose to clients one of several dollar ranges into which their bonuses fall.

FINRA has expressed concern in the past that recruitment incentives like bonuses may encourage brokers to recommend, unnecessarily, that clients sell mutual funds run by their previous firms, so that clients will pay them commissions to buy funds run by the new firm.

The proposed rule would require brokers who switch firms to provide clients this “educational communication” emailed or mailed to clients within three business days of telling them he or she changed firms, according to a notice on FINRA’s website.

Richard Roth, a securities lawyer with the New York-based Roth Law Firm, called the proposed rule a “total change” from the prior version and said it will likely get lost in the paperwork clients receive when a broker moves.

“I think it’s going to get lost in the shuffle,” said Roth.