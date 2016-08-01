FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
FINRA accuses broker of defrauding elderly client of $184,000
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 1, 2016 / 3:57 PM / a year ago

FINRA accuses broker of defrauding elderly client of $184,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) is seen outside the offices in New York's financial district July 22, 2015.Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority filed a complaint on Monday accusing a New York broker of defrauding an elderly blind woman of $184,000.

The Wall Street regulator said Northport, New York-based broker Hank Mark Werner began aggressively trading on the client's account after her husband died in 2012 and made more than 700 trades on 200 securities in her account over a three- year period.

Based on the commissions and mark-ups Werner charged per trade, which were as high as 4.25 percent, "there was little to no possibility that the customer would profit from such trading," according to the complaint.

There was no response to a call to an office given by FINRA as that of Werner's attorney.

The complaint is the first step in a disciplinary proceeding. Werner could face a fine, censure or suspension from the industry.

Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.